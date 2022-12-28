US considers Covid-19 measures for travelers from China

Travelers walk with their luggage at Beijing Capital International Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China December 27, 2022,

 Tingshu Wang/Reuters

The US is considering imposing new Covid-19 measures for individuals traveling from China amid concerns over a rise in Covid-19 cases in the country and a "lack of transparent data," US officials said.

One official said they anticipate a decision about a possible testing requirement could be made "soon."

