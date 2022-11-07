A US citizen recently died in Ukraine, the US State Department said Monday, the latest known American to die in the country since Russia's invasion in February.

While the State Department did not name the individual, the International Legion of the Defense of Ukraine identified Timothy Griffin as a US citizen killed during combat in Eastern Ukraine.

CNN's Julia Kesaieva contributed to this report.

