A US citizen detained in Jordan is calling on the US government to demand his return to the United States and launching a hunger strike to protest his imprisonment.

Bassem Awadallah, a dual US-Jordanian citizen, was arrested in April 2021 and sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges of incitement against the state and sowing sedition in connection to an effort Jordanian authorities allege was led by Prince Hamzah bin Al Hussein to "destabilize" the kingdom. Representatives for Awadallah called the charges "fabricated," and Hamzah has denied the allegations.

CNN's Kylie Atwood, Jomana Karadsheh and Jassar Al-Tahat contributed to this report.

