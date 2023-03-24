The Justice Department announced charges Friday against a Russian national who allegedly entered the United States under a fake identity and gathered information from American citizens about the then-looming Russian invasion of Ukraine.

For years, Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov, a 37-year-old agent of a Russian intelligence service, operated under the alias Victor Muller Ferreira, prosecutors said. Cherkasov allegedly established the alias in Brazil, where he pretended to be the son of a deceased Brazilian national, before moving to the US in 2018 under the guise of attending graduate school in Washington, DC, the Justice Department said.

