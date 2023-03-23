A 24-year-old Pennsylvania woman who barged into then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison after a federal judge ridiculed the idea she was "a little girl."

Riley Williams was convicted in November of several counts including resisting or impeding an officer, civil disorder, and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building and grounds.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.