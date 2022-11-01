US Capitol Police first learned of the break-in at the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about 10 minutes after the incident when an officer noticed police lights and sirens on a live camera feed in the Capitol Police's Washington, DC, command center, according to a source briefed on the attack.

CNN previously reported there may be video of the break-in that US Capitol Police and law enforcement could review as there are security cameras at the home, according to two law enforcement sources.

CNN's Jamie Gangel, Sonnet Swire, Augie Martin, Veronica Miracle, Julia Jones and Zachary Cohen contributed to this report.

