The US will bolster its defensive posture with heightened patrols in the Persian Gulf after destabilizing actions by Iran this past month to interfere with and seize commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz and other strategic waterways, according to a US National Security Council spokesperson.

"[The] United States will not allow foreign or regional powers to jeopardize freedom of navigation through the Middle East waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz," National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told reporters on Friday, adding that there is "simply no justification" for Iranian actions to interfere, harass or attack merchant ships.

CNN's Oren Liebermann contributed reporting.

