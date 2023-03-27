President Joe Biden on Monday issued an executive order banning US government agencies from using invasive commercial hacking tools that are deemed a threat to US national security or are implicated in human rights abuses.

Pressure has grown in recent weeks on the administration to do more to curb the use of the hacking tools among fellow democracies following press reports that multiple European governments have used spyware on their citizens. A bipartisan group of US lawmakers wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken this month urging him to form an "international coalition" to combat spyware.

