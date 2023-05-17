(CNN) — Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, leaked sensitive Justice Department information to a journalist in an effort to influence a local election, according to a report released Wednesday by the department’s inspector general.

Rollins also lied under oath to during an interview with the inspector general about the information she gave to the reporter, the report says.

