(CNN) — The US Army Secretary emphasized Thursday that the service is “not going to lower our standards” despite ongoing challenges with recruiting.

“I think we saw from some of the years in the early 2000s, we lowered some of our standards we gave … what we call moral waivers, we allowed in more people with some misconduct. And that came back to bite us, frankly, in the backside,” Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said at the Aspen Security Forum. “So Gen. McConville and I have made a pact not to lower standards, we’re going to instead invest in Americans to meet our standards.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.