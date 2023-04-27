The US Army renamed Virginia's Fort Lee military base Thursday in honor of two Black service members, following a branch-wide push to rename bases named after Confederate leaders.

The base will be "redesignated" as Fort Gregg-Adams after Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams, the Army announced on Twitter. It had been named after Gen. Robert E. Lee, who led Confederate forces in the American Civil War.

CNN's Phil Gast, Oren Liebermann, Devan Cole, Barbara Starr and Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report

