The US Army on Wednesday launched a years-in-the-making rebrand, including two new recruiting commercials, as it aims to increase enlistment numbers after failing to meet its recruiting goals last year.

"The Army at the end of the day is here to fight and win the nation's wars, and we wanted to reflect the Army that does that. And that's the Army that I see when I go out and visit installations, whether it's here or whether it's overseas," Army Secretary Christine Wormuth told CNN on Tuesday. "These commercials were really based on the market research we've been doing about, what do people think about the Army, what do they think they know, what don't they know, and how do we start telling that story through these ads?"

