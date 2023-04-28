Dozens of Army pilots are sounding the alarm on what they say is "gross mismanagement" of their service contracts that could result in them being required to serve three years longer than they'd originally anticipated.

A problem surrounding how service obligation contracts are enforced could result in hundreds of pilots having to stay in uniform three years longer than they'd expected, possibly disrupting plans for civilian life, including wedding plans, their spouse's careers and their own civilian employment opportunities.

