The US is announcing three new partnerships on Thursday as an effort to boost Ukraine's agricultural sector and help supply the country's grain to the world, USAID officials told CNN.

The announcement is part of a deliberate effort by the Biden administration to build up Ukraine's economy and alleviate the global food security crisis which has been exacerbated following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

