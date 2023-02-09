The US and UK governments on Thursday sanctioned six Russians and one Ukrainian for their alleged involvement in an infamous Russia-based cybercrime network that infected millions of computers worldwide, including those in American hospitals.

The sanctions target seven alleged core members of a cybercrime gang known as Trickbot, whose eponymous hacking tool has for years stalked US critical infrastructure, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

