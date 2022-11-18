US and Russia to meet in Egypt to discuss key nuclear arms control agreement later this month

The United States and Russia will meet in Egypt to discuss a key nuclear arms control agreement. A Russian flag flies next to the US embassy building in Moscow on October 22, 2018

 Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images

Officials from the United States and Russia will meet in Egypt from November 29 to December 6 to discuss a key nuclear arms control agreement.

The meetings on the New START Treaty -- the only agreement left regulating the world's two largest nuclear arsenals -- come in the wake of Moscow's nuclear saber-rattling toward Ukraine and following complications around inspections related to the treaty.

