The US and Canada have struck a deal on changes to a decades-old asylum agreement that would restrict certain migrants from seeking protections in Canada, two Canadian officials told CNN, marking a significant change in how Canada accepts asylum seekers.

While discussions have been ongoing for years, the sharp increase of people crossing into Canada from the US -- some of whom are believed to have initially crossed the US southern border -- had recently placed added urgency on talks.

