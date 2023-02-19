The US ambassador to the United Nations said Sunday that China would cross a "red line" if the country decided to provide lethal military aid to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

"We welcome the Chinese announcement that they want peace because that's what we always want to pursue in situations like this. But we also have to be clear that if there are any thoughts and efforts by the Chinese and others to provide lethal support to the Russians in their brutal attack against Ukraine, that that is unacceptable," Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told CNN's Pamela Brown on "State of the Union."

CNN's Natasha Bertrand contributed to this report.

