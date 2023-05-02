US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said Tuesday the United States is "ready to talk" to China, and expressed hope that Beijing would "meet us halfway on this."

Burns, however, did not give a clear answer about when Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to China -- which was postponed in February -- would be rescheduled.

