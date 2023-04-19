The US government's Afghanistan watchdog told lawmakers Wednesday that he cannot say with certainty that US aid to the country is "not currently funding the Taliban."

"While I agree, and we all agree Afghanistan faces a dire humanitarian and economic situation, it is critical that our assistance not be diverted by the Taliban," John Sopko, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), told the House Oversight Committee. "Unfortunately, as I sit here today, I cannot assure this committee or the American taxpayer we are not currently funding the Taliban.

CNN's Allison Gordon contributed reporting.

