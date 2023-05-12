An unaccompanied Honduran teen housed at a Florida shelter died Wednesday while under the care of the US Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement, according to a congressional notice obtained by CNN on Friday.

HHS is charged with the care of unaccompanied migrant children and places children in shelters nationwide. The 17-year-old was initially placed at Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services in Safety Harbor, Florida, on May 5, the notice said.

