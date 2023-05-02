Ukrainian president says he learned of Pentagon leak from news reports

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, seen here in Kyiv on April 20, says he learned of Pentagon leak from news reports.

 Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had no conversations with the White House after a trove of classified US intelligence documents were posted on social media, he told The Washington Post Monday.

In an interview with the Post, Zelensky said he learned about the Pentagon leak through news coverage and claimed he "did not receive information from the White House or the Pentagon beforehand."

CNN's Natasha Bertrand, Haley Britzky, Alex Marquardt, Zachary Cohen, Jeremy Herb and Sean Lyngaas contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.