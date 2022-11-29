A class action lawsuit filed in September on behalf of an advocacy group and migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard from Texas two months ago has added two additional members of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration and an alleged "lead recruiter" of the migrants as defendants, according to an amended complaint filed Tuesday.

DeSantis' chief of staff James Uthmeier, DeSantis' "public safety czar" Larry Keefe and a woman named Perla Huerta, believed to be a "lead recruiter" of the migrants in and around San Antonio, Texas, were added to the lawsuit for allegedly working together to deceive the migrants "into accepting transportation that ultimately took them to Martha's Vineyard," the amended lawsuit states.

CNN's Polo Sandoval and Maria Santana contributed to this report.

