(CNN) — Two employees of the US Mission in Nigeria have been found “alive and safe” days after an attack on a US convoy left seven others dead.

The US Mission in Nigeria said Friday that those two employees were “under the protection of Nigerian authorities in Anambra,” and that their families had been informed of their safe recovery.

