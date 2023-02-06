The select subcommittee on so-called weaponization of the federal government is planning to feature two panels of witnesses during its first hearing on Thursday. Among those expected to appear as witnesses called by the Republicans are GOP Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Chuck Grassley of Iowa, as well as former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and former FBI special agent Nicole Parker, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The senators are being called to appear before the subcommittee to discuss how they believe the government has been weaponized against conservatives, one of the sources said.

