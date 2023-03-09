A lawyer representing one of five Proud Boys members on trial for seditious conspiracy asked a federal judge to throw out the case Thursday, saying that federal prosecutors hid "plainly exculpatory" US Capitol security footage played on Fox News host Tucker Carlson's show.

Carlson aired selective pieces of footage this week in an attempt to downplay the violence and defend the pro-Trump mob. According to the US Capitol Police, 140 officers from various departments were assaulted on January 6, 2021.

