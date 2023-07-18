Huntsville, Alabama (CNN) — Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s military holds are testing Republican support back home as the months-long standoff with the Biden administration over abortion drags on.

“When you start politicizing how to promote, I think we’re stepping into the wrong territory,” said Greg Black, who served in the Air Force for 25 years.

CNN’s Haley Britzky contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.