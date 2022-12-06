Donald Trump's Save America PAC has been footing the legal bills for additional Trump aides and allies whom federal investigators have subpoenaed for grand jury testimony as part of investigations surrounding the former president, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

The political action committee has paid more than $120,000 to the Brand Woodward Law firm, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

CNN's Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.