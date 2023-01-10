A lawyer for Donald Trump on Tuesday was grilled about the former president's recent inflammatory statements against a rape accuser during a court hearing in which Trump is trying to fend off a defamation lawsuit brought by the accuser for his earlier White House-era smears against her.

Trump attorney Alina Habba told the Washington, DC, Court of Appeals -- which has been asked to weigh in on a legal dispute that has emerged from a 2019 defamation lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll -- it would not be appropriate for her to address Trump's recent anti-Carroll remarks. She pointed to a separate case Carroll, a former magazine columnist who says Trump assaulted her in the 1990s, brought last year under a freshly enacted New York law.

