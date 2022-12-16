Allies of Donald Trump are distancing themselves from his latest business venture, hours after the former president debuted a series of digital trading cards that befuddled and exasperated his own campaign aides and were roundly mocked by some of his most ardent supporters.

The out-of-the-blue announcement comes on the heels of several high-profile blunders since Trump launched his 2024 presidential bid last month, leaving those around him concerned that he is not prepared for another campaign.

