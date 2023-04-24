The question put to South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, hours after he announced plans to run for the Republican presidential nomination, was a simple one: How do you plan to defeat Donald Trump?

Scott spoke for nearly a minute, discussing his mother, his belief in the power of prayer and his "faith in God and faith in our future." When Fox and Friends co-host Steve Doocy lightly pressed for a more direct answer, Scott shook him off again.

