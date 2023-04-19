Trump's attendance at rape and defamation trial against him would be a 'burden' on the city, his lawyer says

Former President Donald Trump appears in court with members of his legal team for an arraignment on charges stemming from his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, on April 4.

 Curtis Means/Pool/Reuters

Donald Trump's attorney on Wednesday said the former president "wishes" to appear at next week's civil trial where a jury will hear columnist E. Jean Carroll's assault and defamation claims against him -- but his attendance should not be necessary because it would be a "burden" on the city and court.

The letter to the judge, from attorney Joseph Tacopina, appears to argue that Trump shouldn't attend his civil trial without saying he won't.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.