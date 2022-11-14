Trump's 2024 bid gets harsh reaction among Hill Republicans

Many House and Senate Republicans recoiled on November 14 at the prospect of former President Donald Trump launching a third run for the presidency. Trump is seen here on November 8 in Palm Beach, Florida.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

Many House and Senate Republicans recoiled on Monday at the prospect of former President Donald Trump launching a third run for the presidency this week, a sign of his waning support on Capitol Hill after years of controversy and scandal and following their party's disappointing midterm performance.

In interviews with a couple dozen Republicans in both chambers, very few were eager to embrace a 2024 run -- instead pointing to their hope that another candidate will emerge or that the field will be big enough so voters can choose someone else who could appeal to middle-of-the-road voters.

