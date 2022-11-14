Trump working to protect McCarthy as the former president seeks support for '24 bid

Former President Donald Trump is working to protect House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as the former president seeks support for a 2024 presidential bid.

Former President Donald Trump has been privately encouraging allies to support House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker, according to two sources familiar with the effort, believing that the California Republican will be an asset down the road should the former president find himself in a contested 2024 primary.

House Republicans are expected to meet Monday evening to discuss the leadership candidates, and have a closed-door vote on Tuesday. McCarthy will only need a simple majority to advance from Tuesday's vote, but the vote on the House floor for speaker will come when the new House convenes in January, and McCarthy will need 218 votes at that time to win the speakership.

