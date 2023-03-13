Former President Donald Trump does not plan to testify in a New York grand jury investigation into his alleged role in a scheme to pay hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels, Trump's attorney told CNN on Monday.

The attorney, Joe Tacopina, also appeared on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday and said Trump has "no plans on participating" in the Manhattan grand jury and that Trump lawyer Susan Necheles has been in communication with prosecutors.

