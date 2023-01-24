Former President Donald Trump has withdrawn a second lawsuit challenging the New York attorney general's investigation into the Trump Organization, days after dropping a case attempting to block access to his personal trust.

In a one-page filing, lawyers for Trump and Attorney General Letitia James said they reached an agreement to dismiss the appeal with prejudice, meaning it could not be revived in the future.

