(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump is set to address evangelical Christian voters at a major gathering Saturday in Washington, where he will seek to shore up their support as his legal troubles mount and rivals take aim at his character.

The Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Policy Conference kicks off a summer of “cattle calls” at which the GOP field will audition in front of key audiences ahead of the 2024 presidential primary. Most of Trump’s rivals spoke Friday, with several taking jabs, both direct and subtle, at the former president.

CNN’s Steve Contorno and Jessica Dean contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.