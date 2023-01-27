Donald Trump's monthslong hiatus from the campaign trail is about to end.

Looking to maximize his status as the only 2024 Republican presidential contender to declare so far, the former president will make back-to-back appearances Saturday in New Hampshire and South Carolina, unveiling his leadership team in the Palmetto State from the steps of the Statehouse.

