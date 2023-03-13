Former President Donald Trump will travel to Iowa on Monday for the first time since announcing his third White House bid as Manhattan prosecutors near a decision on whether to charge him over his alleged role in a hush money scheme and cover-up.

His visit to the crucial state -- which hosts the first GOP contest of the 2024 nominating calendar -- comes on the heels of trips by potential and announced primary challengers, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who made his Iowa debut on Friday, and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, a declared candidate who also campaigned in the state last week.

CNN's Steve Contorno and Kit Maher contributed to this report.

