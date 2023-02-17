Former President Donald Trump is seeking to block two women who previously accused him of sexual assault from being called to testify at a separate defamation trial this spring.

E. Jean Carroll, the former magazine columnist who sued Trump for defamation after he denied raping her in the mid-1990s, has indicated that she will call Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds, two women who came forward with allegations against Trump in 2016, as well as use their videotaped depositions.

