Donald Trump vowed Thursday that if he is elected president again, he would ban federal money from being used to label speech as misinformation or disinformation, fire federal officials who have engaged in what he characterized as "domestic censorship," and punish universities engaging in "censorship activities" with cuts to federal funding.

Trump unveiled his plans -- which include proposed unilateral executive orders as well as legislation that would need congressional approval -- in a video on Truth Social as part of his "free speech platform," the first of several policy announcement videos to be released as his campaign for a second term works to recalibrate after a lackluster launch.

CNN's Gabby Orr contributed to this report.

