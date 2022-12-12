Trump to release 'book of letters' next year amid 2024 campaign

Former President Donald Trump, here in Dayton, Ohio, on November 7, is planning to release a book next year, CNN has learned.

 Gaelen Morse/Reuters/File

Former President Donald Trump is planning to release a book next year showcasing his private correspondence with past and present celebrities and international icons, CNN has learned.

Sources familiar with the matter said the project will mirror Trump's first post-White House book, a collection of 300-plus photographs from Trump's time in office that were accompanied by captions he wrote himself. His newest book will contain reproductions of letters written to, or by, Trump over the last few decades, providing readers with a more intimate view into his private life and past social circles.

