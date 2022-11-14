Trump tells Mar-a-Lago special master that he got to decide what White House documents were his to keep

Former President Donald Trump tells a Mar-a-Lago special master that he got to decide what White House documents were his to keep.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump argued in a newly public court filing that a president gets to decide whether records from his White House are personal documents -- and that he had decided at all the records he took to Mar-a-Lago were in fact his personal property.

The argument is Trump's latest legal bid to hold off parts of the criminal investigation into sensitive records kept at his Florida resort and home after he left the White House.

