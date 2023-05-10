Former President Donald Trump would not say Wednesday night who he thinks should prevail in Russia's war against Ukraine, instead telling New Hampshire GOP primary voters that he wants "everybody to stop dying."

"I want everybody to stop dying. They're dying. Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying," Trump said at CNN's town hall moderated by "CNN This Morning" anchor Kaitlan Collins. "And I'll have that done in 24 hours."

