Former President Donald Trump said Saturday he expects to be arrested in connection with the investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney next week and called for protests as a result.

In a social media post on Saturday, Trump, referring to himself, said the "leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of next week."

