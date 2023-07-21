(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump’s legal team in Georgia is continuing its efforts to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fan Willis from pursuing her 2020 election interference investigation, as possible indictments in the state loom.

In a new, 650-page filing in the Superior Court of Fulton County, Trump’s lawyers stepped up attacks on Willis, a Democrat. CNN has previously reported that Willis is considering bringing racketeering and conspiracy charges in connection with Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. The district attorney’s office declined to comment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.