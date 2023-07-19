Trump quietly adds new attorney to January 6 legal team

Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge on July 18 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

 Charlie Neibergall/AP

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump has quietly added a new criminal defense attorney to his legal team as he faces a potential indictment in the federal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Attorney John Lauro, who has also represented Trump attorneys Christina Bobb and Alina Habba, is joining the team and will be working alongside Todd Blanche, several sources told CNN. Lauro will be solely focused on special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the aftermath of the 2020 election and was part of the team attempting to find out whether others in Trump’s orbit received target letters after Trump did Sunday night.

