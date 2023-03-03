Trump proposes building 10 'freedom cities' and flying cars

On March 3, former President Donald Trump proposed building up to 10 futuristic "freedom cities" on federal land. Trump is pictured here at the South Carolina State House in Columbia on January 28.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images/File

Former President Donald Trump on Friday proposed building up to 10 futuristic "freedom cities" on federal land, part of a plan that the 2024 presidential contender said would "create a new American future" in a country that has "lost its boldness."

Commuters, meanwhile, could get around in flying cars, Trump said -- an echo of "The Jetsons," the classic cartoon about a family in a high-tech future society. Work to develop vertical takeoff and landing vehicles is already underway by major airlines, auto manufacturers and other companies, though widely seen as years away from reaching the market.

