Former President Donald Trump once backed raising the retirement age to 70 and called for privatizing Social Security which he called a "Ponzi scheme" -- two positions he has hammered Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for supporting as a former member of Congress and congressional candidate.

Trump made the comments in 2000 in a book he authored called "The America We Deserve," when he was considering a third-party run for president as a member of the Reform Party.

