Former President Donald Trump has posted on Facebook for the first time since January 6, 2021, the day that rioters attacked the US Capitol.

"I'M BACK!" Trump wrote in the post, which include a short CNN clip of him from the night he was elected president during which he said: "Sorry to keep you waiting. Complicated business. Complicated."

